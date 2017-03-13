Murphy: New Report: Trumpcare Will Cost Connecticut Families & Seniors Thousands More For Health ...
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy , a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, released on Friday the following statement on a new state-by-state cost analysis by the Center for American Progress, which found that Trumpcare will cost Connecticut residents and their families thousands more for health care. Specifically the report found that under Trumpcare, the average adult in Connecticut would see health care costs rise over $4,000, including over $6,000 for low-income individuals and $10,000 for older residents.
