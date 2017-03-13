Murphy, Blumenthal Sign Onto Bill To ...

Murphy, Blumenthal Sign Onto Bill To Place A Fee On Prescription Opioids

U.S. Sens Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal are co-sponsors of new legislation that would place a fee on opioid ingredients to fund expansion of substance abuse treatment. The fee, a penny on each milligram of active opioid ingredient in a prescription pain pill, would raise approximately $1 billion each year, according to Murphy, who added the bill's goal is to have the cost picked up mostly by health insurers or maybe even the drug companies, not the patients.

