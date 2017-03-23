Mom Of Dead Baby Boy Found In Reservo...

Mom Of Dead Baby Boy Found In Reservoir Contacts Connecticut State Police

The mother of an infant found dead in an upstate reservoir is working with detectives in the investigation and has received medical care, State Police said Thursday in an update on a case that shocked Connecticut earlier this week. The mother, a Connecticut resident, came forward and spoke with detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime unit as they continue to investigate the untimely death.

