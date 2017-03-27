Marriage age bill clears panel with some exceptions
A bill that would prohibit marriage licenses for anyone under 18 is moving through the Connecticut General Assembly, but only after some changes. The Judiciary Committee agreed Wednesday to create exceptions if a minor is at least 16 years old and pregnant, or if an intended spouse is a member of the military.
