Marijuana Debate Starts at Connecticut's Capitol
The question over whether Connecticut will become the next state to legalize and regulation the recreational use of marijuana started Tuesday in Hartford. The first public hearing was held on the prospect of having regulations drafted for a committee by October, which could then make recommendations to lawmakers for the next legislative session.
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
