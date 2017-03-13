Malloy Orders Travel Ban Across Conne...

Malloy Orders Travel Ban Across Connecticut Starting At 5 A.M. Tuesday

6 hrs ago

With the forecast calling for 18 inches of snow or more across Fairfield County, Gov. Dannel Malloy has oredred a statewide travel ban beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday and remaining in effect until further notice. The entire state is under a Blizzard Warning from late Monday until late Tuesday as a powerful nor'easter prepares to slam the area.

