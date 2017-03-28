Malloy blasts Trump over rollback of Obama moves on climate
Governor Dannel Malloy and Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Robert Klee issued a joint statement Tuesday, in response to an executive order signed by President Trump that rolls back some U.S. Environmental Protection Agency changes made by President Obama, including limits on power plant carbon emissions. "The president's latest executive order signifies a lack of leadership from Washington on climate change and is a dangerous detour from the progress our nation has made to protect the quality of the air we breathe and the health of the American public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC