Malloy blasts Trump over rollback of Obama moves on climate

Governor Dannel Malloy and Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Robert Klee issued a joint statement Tuesday, in response to an executive order signed by President Trump that rolls back some U.S. Environmental Protection Agency changes made by President Obama, including limits on power plant carbon emissions. "The president's latest executive order signifies a lack of leadership from Washington on climate change and is a dangerous detour from the progress our nation has made to protect the quality of the air we breathe and the health of the American public.

