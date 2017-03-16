Lucky St. Patrick's Day Deals Among Weekend Bargains
Kids wearing green socks get free admission at Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo on St. Patrick's Day, March 17. Information: 203-394-6565 and beardsleyzoo.org . The Friends of the Saxton B. Little Free Library will hold a used book sale at the Chapel on the Green, , Route 87, in Columbia, on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 860-228-0350.
