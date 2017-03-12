Legalizing marijuana gets attention of Connecticut lawmakers
Connecticut's continuing fiscal woes, coupled with a new law that fully takes effect next year in neighboring Massachusetts , have prompted state lawmakers to take their most serious look yet at possibly legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. Several bills with bipartisan support that sanction the retail sale and cultivation of pot are currently progressing through the General Assembly .
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
