Lawmakers push to stop phony Connecticut tobacco products from hitting market
A number of foreign-grown tobacco products are being mislabeled and sold as "Connecticut" products. U.S. Senator Chris Murphy , U.S. Representative John Larson , and U.S. Representative Joe Courtney called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to take action to enforce existing regulations on tobacco labeling and prevent foreign competitors from undercutting Connecticut growers.
