Lawmakers optimistic about crumbling foundations assistance

Lawmakers from northeastern and central Connecticut say they're optimistic legislation will pass this session that could eventually provide financial help to homeowners experiencing failing foundations. Several bills addressing the problem are moving their way through the General Assembly, including one proposal that would create a Crumbling Foundations Assistance Fund.

