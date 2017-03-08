Ken Dixon: Is Connecticut changing color?
Of course, they originated on TV, where the daily gruel is News for Dummies, which describes too many of those who somehow find their ways to the polls every two or four years, or never. The terms apparently date back to NBC on Election Night, 2000, when a simpleton map of primary colors illustrated how then-U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman - America's Scold and son of Stamford - brought absolutely nothing to the table as Al Gore 's running mate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC