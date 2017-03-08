Ken Dixon: Is Connecticut changing color?

Of course, they originated on TV, where the daily gruel is News for Dummies, which describes too many of those who somehow find their ways to the polls every two or four years, or never. The terms apparently date back to NBC on Election Night, 2000, when a simpleton map of primary colors illustrated how then-U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman - America's Scold and son of Stamford - brought absolutely nothing to the table as Al Gore 's running mate.

