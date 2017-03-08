Jewish Community Center association a...

Jewish Community Center association asks for meeting with AG Sessions as threats continue

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Hot Air

The Jewish Community Center Association of North America has sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions expressing frustration over the apparent lack of progress in the case and asking for a meeting. The letter reads in part : President Trump forcefully condemned the situation at the outset of a speech to Congress, DHS has promised heightened support to JCCs through its protective security advisors, and our leadership had the chance to meet with FBI Director Comey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 5
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb 26 spud 5
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC