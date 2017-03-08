Jewish Community Center association asks for meeting with AG Sessions as threats continue
The Jewish Community Center Association of North America has sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions expressing frustration over the apparent lack of progress in the case and asking for a meeting. The letter reads in part : President Trump forcefully condemned the situation at the outset of a speech to Congress, DHS has promised heightened support to JCCs through its protective security advisors, and our leadership had the chance to meet with FBI Director Comey.
