Jacob Agiro joins HNTB in Connecticut
Jacob "Jake" Agiro, PE, joined HNTB Corporation as Connecticut office operations manager and associate vice president. He is based in the firm's Rocky Hill office, where he manages HNTB's operations throughout the state, including project management, budgeting, quality control and staffing.
