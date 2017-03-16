Infrastructure report card gives U.S. a D-plus

Dannel Malloy, governor of Connecticut, speaks during an American Society of Civil Engineers news conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The ASCE today released its 2017 Infrastructure Report Card indicating the national grade for infrastructure remains at a D+, the same grade the U.S. received in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.