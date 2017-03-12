In casino competition, Connecticut scrambles to protect its turf
With the MGM Resorts casino slated to open late next year in Springfield, Connecticut is looking to protect its gambling territory by opening a rival gambling hall on Massachusetts' doorstep. The steel outline of a $950 million casino is rising in downtown Springfield, a landmark project that could transform the city center and draw gamblers from across the region.
