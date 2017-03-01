High winds cause thousands to lose power

Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning as high winds - gusting as high as 63 mph - blow across Connecticut. The state is under a High Wind Warning until 11 a.m. Thursday with a steady wind blowing from the west between 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph.

