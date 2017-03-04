Hearing set on bill to ban minors from getting married
The Judiciary Committee hearing Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford will focus on legislation that would set the minimum age for marriage at 18 - a proposal supported by human rights activists and opponents of forced marriages. Connecticut law now allows children under 16 to get married with a probate judge's permission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC