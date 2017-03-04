Hearing set on bill to ban minors fro...

Hearing set on bill to ban minors from getting married

The Judiciary Committee hearing Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford will focus on legislation that would set the minimum age for marriage at 18 - a proposal supported by human rights activists and opponents of forced marriages. Connecticut law now allows children under 16 to get married with a probate judge's permission.

