Hartford Kicks Off A String Of Connecticut St. Patrick's Day Parades
Break out the green clothing and raise a mug of green beer. St. Patrick's Day is just ahead - and so are St. Patrick's Day parades in Hartford, New Haven, Mystic and other towns around Connecticut.
