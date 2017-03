Grassroots Movement Grows As 'Indivisible' Chapter Takes Root In Weston

Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

The ICT-4 group's founding members are shown, from left, Abigail Nash, Ruth Israely, Lucy Tancredo, and Erach Screwvala with U.S. Rep. Jim Himes and communications team, Russell Smith, Samantha Nestor and Bryan Conetta. FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.