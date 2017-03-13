GOP sweepstakes for Trump's U.S. attorney for Conn.

If Mitt Romney can get a second audition for secretary of state and a dinner invitation from Donald Trump - whom he once referred to as a "fraud" and a "phony" - there may still be hope for John Shaban . The former GOP state representative from Redding, who gave up a safe seat in the legislature last year to run unsuccessfully for Congress, is angling to fill the highly sought-after post of U.S. attorney for Connecticut.

