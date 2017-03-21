GOP grapples with finding a Murphy ch...

GOP grapples with finding a Murphy challenger for Senate

The chance to reclaim the state's highest office next year has Republicans tripping over each other - but finding a would-be challenger to go up against Democrat Chris Murphy belongs on the back of a milk carton. So far, no one in the GOP is committing to what national handicappers term a yeoman's task - and an expensive one.

