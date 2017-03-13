Getting There: Connecticut needs to level playing field for...
Paul Dimiti of Stamford, who is hearing impaired and recently started driving for Uber, gets ready to head out from his Stamford home on May 17, 2016 to pick up a client. Paul Dimiti of Stamford, who is hearing impaired and recently started driving for Uber, gets ready to head out from his Stamford home on May 17, 2016 to pick up a client.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|23 hr
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC