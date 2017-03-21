Frat closes UConn chapter after sopho...

Frat closes UConn chapter after sophomore killed

12 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

The Delta Gamma Fraternity, a national Greek women's organization, announced it has decided to close a University of Connecticut chapter in the wake of the death of a sophomore who was part of the organization, CBS affiliate WFSB reports . Jeffny Pally, 19, was run over last fall after leaving a party.

