First brush fire of season brings warning
One of the first brush fires of the season happened on Saturday, March 4, 2017 when a section of woods off the Merritt Parkway caught fire near the Norwalk/Westport town line. Both Norwalk and Westport firefighters responded to the fire that was located near southbound Exits 41 and 40. When they arrived they found an appoximate 300 x 10-foot area burning in the area of the West Rocks overpass.
