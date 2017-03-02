Family Upset at Early Release of Conn...

Family Upset at Early Release of Connecticut Murderer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: US News & World Report

A murder victim's family has criticized Connecticut's judicial system after the man convicted of the killing was released early from a life prison sentence. A state judge Thursday ordered the release of 58-year-old David Weinberg, who was convicted of murder in 1988 in the 1984 stabbing death of 19-year-old Joyce Stochmal, of Seymour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb 26 spud 5
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan '17 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC