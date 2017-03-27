Exec Tied To Fairfield Greenwich Hedg...

Exec Tied To Fairfield Greenwich Hedge Fund, Madoff Scandal Commits Suicide

Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

An executive with ties to the Fairfield Greenwich hedge fund, which was once based in Connecticut, jumped to his death at a high-end New York City hotel, according to the CNBC. Charles Murphy, 56, who most recently worked with hedge fund heavyweight John Paulson at Paulson & Co., was pronounced dead at the Sofitel building in an apparent suicide Monday afternoon, CNBC said.

