Exec Tied To Fairfield Greenwich Hedge Fund, Madoff Scandal Commits Suicide

An executive with ties to the Fairfield Greenwich hedge fund, which was once based in Connecticut, jumped to his death at a high-end New York City hotel, according to the CNBC. Charles Murphy, 56, who most recently worked with hedge fund heavyweight John Paulson at Paulson & Co., was pronounced dead at the Sofitel building in an apparent suicide Monday afternoon, CNBC said.

