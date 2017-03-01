Effort Resumes To Raise The Age

In a Boys & Girls Club not far from the State Capitol, the administration of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy renewed its push to expand the reach of the juvenile court system, a reform endorsed by a leading criminal justice expert at Harvard and imitated by the states of Illinois, Massachusetts and Vermont. Malloy, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Correction Commissioner Scott Semple, New Haven State Rep. Toni Walker and Vincent Schiraldi, the Harvard expert who recently produced a study supporting the proposal , each offered a rationale for why they thought the reforms a smart effort to protect 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds from permanent criminal records.

