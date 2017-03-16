Eastern Connecticut Ballet to hold 25th anniversary celebration
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Eastern Connecticut Ballet will celebrate its 25th anniversary at the Garde Arts Center with a show titled "Stars of American Ballet," featuring principal dancers and soloists from the renowned New York City Ballet. The performance, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, is a program inspired by the music of all-American composers from Gottschalk to Gershwin, with choreography by George Balanchine, founder of the New York City Ballet.
