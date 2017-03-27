Drone Bill Easily Clears Judiciary Committee
Proponents who want to let police use drones to help in law enforcement are hoping the fourth time is the charm. "This bill has had a hard time over the last few years getting past the finish line because it is complicated and it's a balancing of individual rights and law enforcement," Sen. John Kissel, R-Enfield, said.
