Dreamers Get One Step Closer To Accessing College Financial Aid
Two bills that would give undocumented immigrant students access to financial aid at Connecticut's public colleges and universities passed the Higher Education Committee and Employment Advancement Committee Wednesday. The committee, with bipartisan support, approved both a Senate , and a House bill with identical language, in two separate votes in a meeting at the Legislative Office Building with many undocumented students sitting in the audience watching, and smiling in the audience.
