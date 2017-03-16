Distilleries you can visit in Connecticut
569 Bantam Road, Litchfield Started in 2014 by brothers David, Jack and Peter Baker the the distillery has been producing bourbon and gin with head distiller James McCoy. Onyx Moonshine , 64-D Oakland Avenue, East Hartford Products: Moonshines, whiskey.
