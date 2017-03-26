DeLauro calls on Congress to save heating aid for poor
Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro has scheduled a meeting with families who rely on federal heating aid, and plans to call on Congress to shield the program from President Donald Trump' s proposed budget cuts. The Democratic representative is set to meet Monday in Derby with families who rely on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
