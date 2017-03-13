Decision Reversed: Daly Remains On Th...

Decision Reversed: Daly Remains On The Job As U.S. Attorney In Connecticut

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Darien Daily Voice

Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. attorney for the district of Connecticut, announced in a statement Monday that she will continue to serve as U.S. attorney. "I thank the attorney general and the administration for affording me the opportunity to remain as the U.S. attorney for the district of Connecticut so that I might complete 20 years of service to the Department of Justice in October," said Daly, a resident of Fairfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 5
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb 26 spud 5
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC