Decision Reversed: Daly Remains On The Job As U.S. Attorney In Connecticut
Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. attorney for the district of Connecticut, announced in a statement Monday that she will continue to serve as U.S. attorney. "I thank the attorney general and the administration for affording me the opportunity to remain as the U.S. attorney for the district of Connecticut so that I might complete 20 years of service to the Department of Justice in October," said Daly, a resident of Fairfield.
