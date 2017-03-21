Danbury Is Home To One Of Richest Men...

Danbury Is Home To One Of Richest Men In World As Billionaire List Grows

As Forbes rolled out its 2017 list of richest people in the world - with Bill Gates at the top again - the number of heralded Connecticut residents has risen from 12 last year to 17 this year. The two richest men in Connecticut - Greenwich residents Ray Dalio and Steve Cohen - are also among the 100 richest people in the world.

