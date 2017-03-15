Cruisin' Connecticut - " All Things Irish: Emerald Bakery in Milford
It's the only Irish-owned bakery in The Nutmeg State, and they'll be serving up over 500 loaves of Irish soda bread for St. Patrick's Day! The couple from Ireland demonstrated how to make Irish brown bread, and Irish soda bread. They say that they're not able to celebrate St. Patrick's Day until the day after, as they're busy filling orders.
