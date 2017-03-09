Convicted Killer, Suspect In Slayings...

Convicted Killer, Suspect In Slayings Of 4 Other Hartford Women, Could Soon Walk Free

Read more: The Hartford Courant

The conviction of Alfred Swinton, found guilty in the notorious 1991 slaying of a Hartford woman found with teeth marks on her breast and for years the suspect in the slayings of four other city women, is jeopardy after new DNA testing ruled him out as the source of the bites, court records reveal. The records also show that a forensic odontologist who testified against Swinton in 2001 has recanted, admitting in a signed affidavit that the science behind his initial opinion was invalid and that "many thousands of other individuals could have produced those injuries."

