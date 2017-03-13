Conversation About Connecticut Casino Expansion Continues
Members of the legislature's Public Safety and Security Committee didn't necessarily say how they felt about the two bills to expand casino gaming, but they forwarded them onto the House and Senate for more debate. One bill would give Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes the exclusive right to open a casino off tribal land in East Windsor.
