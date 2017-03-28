Connecticut's undertaxed super-rich hedgies get "tax bills" from anti-cuts protesters
Connecticut, home to the richest hedge-fund managers in America, is going broke, cutting services and gutting pension plans to try and fill its $1.8B budget hole -- a hole it plans on filling by taking away $1.5B from the state's workers. It's one of the most unequal states in America; at the bottom is the opiod-plagued town of Bridgeport, where one in five residents lives below the poverty line; at the top is nearby Greenwich, where the super-wealthy hedge-fund managers have seen their incomes rise by more than 17% since the financial crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UConn arrives in Bridgeport
|Mar 25
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC