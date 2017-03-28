Connecticut's undertaxed super-rich h...

Connecticut's undertaxed super-rich hedgies get "tax bills" from anti-cuts protesters

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

Connecticut, home to the richest hedge-fund managers in America, is going broke, cutting services and gutting pension plans to try and fill its $1.8B budget hole -- a hole it plans on filling by taking away $1.5B from the state's workers. It's one of the most unequal states in America; at the bottom is the opiod-plagued town of Bridgeport, where one in five residents lives below the poverty line; at the top is nearby Greenwich, where the super-wealthy hedge-fund managers have seen their incomes rise by more than 17% since the financial crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Mar 25 America Gentleman... 2
News Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08) Mar 18 Maltamon 5
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Mar 16 America Gentleman... 6
Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 4
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb 26 spud 5
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC