Connecticut's Anti-Poverty Agencies Would Be Devastated By Trump's Budget
Federal anti-poverty programs started more than 50 years ago to help the neediest Americans were completely wiped out by Republican President Donald Trump's budget. Connecticut's nine Community Action Agencies that administer funding from those programs would likely have to shutter their doors or try to stay open and offer fewer services to Connecticut residents, if Trump's budget is approved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most-Improved Schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 18
|Maltamon
|5
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 16
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC