Connecticut Working Families Party Fields Its Own Nominee in Special Legislative Election

The Connecticut Working Families Party almost always nominates candidates who are also Democratic nominees. However, in the upcoming April 25 special election to fill the vacant state house seat in the 7th district in Hartford, the Working Families Party is running someone in opposition to the Democratic nominee.

