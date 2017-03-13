Connecticut tax commissioner warns of...

Connecticut tax commissioner warns of email scams

2 hrs ago

Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin Sullivan says one of the scams involves a fake taxpayer asking their tax preparer to make a last-minute change in where a tax refund is deposited. He says another scam targeting tax preparers involves a fake email from a tax software provider, asking for online accounts to be updated.

