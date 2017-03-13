Connecticut Supreme Court To In-House Counsel: Your Internal...

In September 2016, the Connecticut Supreme Court issued a decision providing guidance on questions that frequently bedevil in-house counsel: are internal communications to and from in-house counsel protected by the attorney-client privilege if they contain a mix of both legal and business advice? Is that determination informed by the purpose for which the advice was sought? Or by the particular role or function counsel was performing at the time of the communication? Harrington v. Freedom of Information Commission , 323 Conn.

