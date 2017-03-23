Connecticut priest gets prison time f...

Connecticut priest gets prison time for helping teen buy explosives, build pipe bomb

HARTFORD >> A priest from East Windsor was sentenced to 9 months in prison Friday for helping a minor purchase explosives and build a pipe bomb, according to a release from the U.S. attorney's office. The Rev.

