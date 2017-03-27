Connecticut men are charged over sex trafficxking ring
Three suspected sex traffickers have been charged over a crime ring which forced mentally ill young men into prostitution for wealthy clients. Robert King is accused of plying young men with money and drugs before pushing them into prostitution when they had racked up crippling drug debts.
