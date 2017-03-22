Connecticut man pleads not guilty in 1 of 3 killings

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - A Connecticut man charged with killing three people in 2008 pleaded not guilty to one of the homicides on Wednesday. Harold Patterson appeared in Hartford Superior Court, where a judge continued his case to April 27. He remains detained on $3 million bail on three murder charges.

