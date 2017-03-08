Connecticut Legislators Weigh Bill To Improve Conditions At Animal Shelters
A 2012 case in Bethlehem involving 63 dogs that were saved from deplorable shelter conditions has led a group of lawmakers to introduce a bill to improve the conditions at shelters throughout Connecticut. The bill was introduced by State Rep. Brenda Kupchick of Fairfield along with House Republican Leader Themis Klarides and State Reps.
