Connecticut lawmakers grapple with education funding plan

Connecticut's system for distributing public education funds has been a source of complaints for years, with cities and towns arguing that the complicated formula is unfair, inadequate and underfunded. Now facing a projected $1.7 billion budget deficit and a judge's recent ruling that parts of the funding system are unconstitutional, state legislators are under pressure to finally overhaul the 28-year-old Education Cost Sharing grant.

