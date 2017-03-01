Connecticut lawmakers consider banning "conversion therapy"

Connecticut is the latest state to consider legislation that would ban any licensed professional from engaging in "conversion therapy," a practice that attempts to change a young person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The General Assembly's Public Health Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Tuesday on a bill that would prohibit the practice involving a person under the age of 18. Proponents of the bill, who contend the practice is harmful to young people, are planning a news conference before the public hearing.

