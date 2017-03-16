Connecticut health care leaders unhappy with GOP proposal to replace Obamacare
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: As the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act begins to make its way through Congress, it's attracting few fans among hospitals, physicians and others involved in health care policy in Connecticut. “This does not achieve the goals of increasing insurance coverage, access to care or decreasing costs,” said Matthew Katz, executive vice president and chief executive officer of the Connecticut State Medical Society, which represents 6,000 doctors and physicians-in-training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Estate Probate Improprieties/Corrupt lawyers (Jan '11)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Feb 26
|spud
|5
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC